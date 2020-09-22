Arjun Kapoor To Donate Plasma For COVID-19 Patients After Recovering From The Virus?

Arjun Kapoor, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has reportedly decided to donate his plasma after recovering. The actor is said to be working closely with medical personnel to lock the date for his plasma donation, and follow all required procedures.

Plasma therapy can help save lives of people, and Arjun also wants to encourage those who have recovered from Coronavirus to come forward and donate their plasma.

DNA quoted a medical personnel as saying, "Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive. We welcome this move by him because such steps will empower and motivate others to step forward and donate plasma. Plasma therapy is crucial to saving lives and the more people come out and help the patients in serious need for plasma, the better."

The source added, "Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We are currently working with him closely to lock the date and follow all procedures. It is really nice of him to do this. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning."

On September 6, Arjun had taken to his social media handles to share the news of him testing positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic and quarantined himself at home on the advice of doctors. Thanking all his fans in advance, he expressed hope in humanity's ability to prevail over the virus.

Arjun's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora too tested positive for the virus.

