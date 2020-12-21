Arjun Rampal Reaches NCB Office For Questioning In Drugs Case

Arjun Rampal has reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra for questioning on Monday (December 21). Rampal was summoned by the agency to appear last week for questioning in a drugs case, but he had sought time. Back in October, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB after drugs were allegedly found at the place of his stay.

A report by ANI said, "Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case." Notably on November 9, the NCB officials conducted raid at Rampal's residence and seized electronic gadgets. The actor was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the same matter, for over six hours.

Arjun after being summoned by the NCB, had sought time to appear for questioning. Meanwhile, some reports on social media claimed that the actor had fled from the country. Responding to the rumours, Arjun took to his Twitter page and clarified that he is in Mumbai and is gearing up for the promotion of his upcoming project. Rampal tweeted, "Very much in the country, in fact just doing promotions for #nailpolish I guess some news channels have become travel agents.. lol #FakeNews."

Last month, Arjun's friend Paul Bartel was also arrested by the investigative agency in a drug-related case. Meanwhile, Agisilaos Demetriades was granted bail by a special court, but was not released by the NCB, as another FIR in a different drug-related matter was filed against him.

Coming back to Arjun Rampal, the actor is gearing up for the release of his ZEE5 original film titled Nail Polish. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the film also stars Rajit Kapur, Madhoo and Anand Tiwari in leading roles. Nail Polish is scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2021, on ZEE5.

