Asif Basra's Death: Vivek Agnihotri Says Late Actor Was A Bit Bitter About Bollywood

Vivek Agnihotri Was Planning To Cast Asif Basra In His Upcoming Film

The director-producer revealed that he was going to cast Asif in his upcoming film Kashmir Files, and was quoted as saying by Times of India, "But destiny had other plans."

Vivek Agnihotri Recalls His Last Meeting With Asif Basra

Vivek who also directed Basra in his thriller TV show Saturday Suspense, revealed that the news of Basra's death is yet to sink in. "I am in shock and it is yet to sink in that he's no more. I last met him when we had a party to celebrate the completion of the 100-day run of Tashkent Files. We had a blast. He was a personal friend," he was quoted as saying.

Vivek Says Asif Was Bitter About Bollywood

The filmmaker said, "I found him quite fine when he did Tashkent Files, he was a bit bitter about Bollywood but then I guess many of us are, even I am."

Elaborating further, he continued, "Well, I have nothing sensational to reveal here. We simply used to talk about how we don't take good actors seriously in our industry. He used to say yahan ya to phir star hota hai ya everybody else hota hai. Supporting actors are not supported. He had issues about that," and added, "But that's true. I agreed with him."

Vivek Agnihotri On Why He Has A Problem With The Star System

"Stars are allowed to waste money to the tune of 60-70 per cent of a film's budget. Someone should research this and see- so many film with stars in the lead are so pathetic- no content, star kuch bhi bol raha hai, kuch bhi pehan raha hai. And why is this being tolerated? Because people can be fooled with PR campaigns and absolute lies. I have worked with stars who smoke and drink but they paint an image in public that they are teetotallers. Time is not spent on craft and talent is not respected. And let me tell you I am not bitter per se. Mere se koi bhi kaam karta hai main wahi baat karta hoon that how we can make our film industry better. So I can't really say whether Asif was indeed bitter or not, but he wasn't talking about great experiences in the industry," the filmmaker told the tabloid.