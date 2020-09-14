Ayushmann Khurrana Is Running Against Time To Build Desired Physique For Abhishek Kapoor’s Film

Birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana got talking about his upcoming project with director Abhishek Kapoor. Ayushmann shared that he is deep into preparing for the progressive love story, and that he is running against time to build the desired physique for his role.

SpotboyE quoted Ayushmann as saying, "I'm currently neck-deep in preparations for my next, the progressive love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I'm running against time to achieve the desired physique for this film and I know for a fact that I can't take a single day off from working out. So, even on my birthday, I'm going to train really hard."

Adding that he wants to awe his audience with the transformation, he said, "It has been really tough to push myself this much because I want a certain transformation for myself. I have a certain expectation and I want audiences to see something new about me."

Complaining about his birthday falling on a day when he has to hit the gym to work on his legs, Ayushmann said, "I usually shudder on Mondays and just look for excuses because I have to do legs. It's painful but as they say no pain, no gain. This year, my birthday falls on a Monday! So, I'm hoping I will be able to walk after my session and be in the right condition to celebrate my birthday."

However, he is grateful to spend the special day with his family in Chandigarh. "I don't remember when was the last time that I got to do this in recent years. So, it is going to be very special and I'm thankful," he said.

Ayushmann will be starring opposite Vaani Kapoor in the yet-to-be-titled Abhishek Kapoor directorial.

