Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Wedding Anniversary Wishes To Each Other Is Couple Goals!

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap are celebrating 12 years of marital bliss, today. The talented actor and his lovely wife had a great journey together, from being the high school sweethearts to one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. On their special day, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap set major couple goals by wishing each other with the cutest social media posts.

The actor took to his official pages to share an adorable picture with his wife, along with a touching note. "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can't be limited to this lifetime. You're my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it'll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap ❤️ Umm..", wrote Ayushmann Khurrana in his post.

Tahira Kashyap, on the other hand, retweeted Ayushamann Khurrana's picture with the most adorable story of their failed sugaah raat moment. "And I don't lie. That's the only way he picks me up! Gunny bag 'aaloo ki bori' style! But this is the love I love, perhaps picking on your brains @ayushmannk is easier this way than being cradled and carried in your lap (a failed suhaag raat moment for us) To more ingenuity to many more such rides😉 umm❤️ #happyanniversary", she wrote.

Coming to his acting career, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The talented actor will be romancing the War actress Vaani Kapoor in the movie, which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is produced by Yash Raj Films. Tahira Kashyap, on the other hand, is on a high with the excellent reviews she has been receiving for her book, 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman.

