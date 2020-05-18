Ayushmann Khurrana's Son Virajveer Is Following In Father's Footsteps, Plays Guitar In Recent Post

Ayushmann Khurrana who started out as a musician and singer, is now one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and a proud father of two, Virajveer and Varushka. The actor took to his Instagram account recently and shared that his eight-year-old son Virajveer is following in his footsteps.

Fans go gaga every time Ayushmann picks up his guitar to chime in a few tunes, and on Sunday, the Bala actor was proud to see his son take on his trait. Khurrana shared a picture of Virajveer playing the guitar on his Instagram stories. In the aesthetic picture, the star kid is seen sitting on the floor, against the wall, focusing on playing the musical instrument probably unaware that the picture was taken.

Ayushmann captioned the picture and wrote, "Apni dhun mein rehta hai. Tu bhi mere jaisa hai." Take a look:

The Khurrana family is enjoying the lockdown with family time. Recently on Varushka's birthday, amid the nationwide lockdown, the family celebrated the occasion with some DIY decorations at home. Sharing a family photo Ayushmann shared with his fans how they made the day special, "Happy bday Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her bday. This bday will be remembered forever. For more details visit @tahirakashyap 's profile (sic)."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap tied the knot on November 1, 2008 and welcomed Virajveer into their lives in January 2012. Two years later, the couple welcomes their second child daughter Varushka in April 2014.

Last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann's next titled, Gulabo Sitabo will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Shoojit Sircar directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a leading role.

Aparshakti Khurana Says He Is Yet To Become Brother Ayushmann's Equal; 'We Can't Be Compared'

Shoojit Sircar On Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo: It Reflects My Life Lessons