Shoojit Sircar On Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo: It Reflects My Life Lessons

Today (May 14, 2020), Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana made the announcement that their upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo is all set for a digital release amid the Coronavirus-induced shutdown. Set in the backdrop of Lucknow, the satire, directed by Shoojit Sircar, will stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

In a recent interaction with a media agency, Shoojit Sircar said that his filmography is a reflection of the lessons he has learnt in life, and Gulabo Sitabo is no different!

"My films, sometimes, have my own reflections of life. They have life lessons I've had that I put across in a humorous or satirical way. When I made 'Vicky Donor', people said it's not a family drama, it is for youngsters. But families also went and watched the film. Same happened with 'Piku' and 'October'," said Sircar.

Gulabo Sitabo is penned by his frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi, who hails from Lucknow. The Piku director said, "Lucknow is going to be a very important character in this film. We have tried to showcase the film taking a lot of inspiration from the ethos and culture of Lucknow."

While speaking about the Gulabo Sitabo team, Shoojit said, "Ayushmann is family, Mr Bachchan has become a dear friend. Juhi is writing again after 'October'. Ronnie is producing in a row. My cinematographer Abhik Mukhopadhyay is coming back and Shantanu Moitra is returning as music director."

"We understand each other very well, our camaraderie is very good on the sets. That is what makes it most important that you enjoy the process and method. You talk, you debate," added the October director.

Shoojit Sircar's next directorial is the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, which casts Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.