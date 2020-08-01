Bihar Police: Will Hand Over Case To CBI Only If Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Requests For It

In a press conference organized by the Bihar Police, they dismissed reports of Mumbai Police misbehaving with them in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput's case investigation.

According to india.com, Gupteshwar Pandey, Director-General of Police in Bihar, assured that the team is fully dedicated to Sushant's death case, and is keen on helping his family which has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The DGP added that he has full faith in the investigating team, and therefore does not want the case transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation unless Sushant's family requests for it.

Pandey was quoted as saying, "There are many people saying different things on the basis of their understanding of the case. We are only concerned about the complainant who is Sushant's father. Please interview him and ask what he wants. If he says that he doesn't have faith in the Bihar Police, he can demand a CBI inquiry. But, the Bihar Police will never say that they can't investigate this case. We can investigate the case with full strength and we will."

He added, "What does public perception say? Look around, everyone is saying that there's something wrong about the investigation. I just want the truth to come out."

The Bihar Police is conducting a parallel investigation with the Mumbai Police in Sushant's case. The former came into the picture after Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members, and two others, in Patna, in connection with Sushant's death.

Reports of the Mumbai Police obstructing the team from Bihar Police in its investigation surfaced after Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged so, and pressed for a CBI takeover of the case.

