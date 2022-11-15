Central Crime Branch Police To Issue Lookout Notice Against Meera Mitun!

Meera mitun, who acted in small roles in films such as 8 Thottakkal and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam got involved in many controversies while participating in the popular Bigg Boss Tamil show in 2019. After leaving the show, she made controversial statements about the top actors in the film industry including Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya. Later she became a meme material and was trolled by the fans of those leading actors.

It has been reported that the Central Crime Branch has decided to issue a lookout notice in the case of actress Meera Mitun's disappearance. Meera Mithun and her friend Sam released a video slandering some celebrities. Both were arrested in August last year on the basis of a police complaint filed on behalf of the political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and later released on conditional bail. Meera Mitun absconded when the charge sheet was filed and the witness examination was about to begin.

Last month, the police informed that Meera Mitun is still absconding after the Chennai Principal Sessions Court has issued a warrant against her. The mobile phone she used earlier has also been switched off. Meanwhile, Mira Mitun's mother Shyamala reported her daughter missing at the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office. In this case, the Central Crime Branch police are taking steps to send a lookout notice as Meera Mitun is still absconding after the warrant has been issued for more than 2 months. It is reported that this notice will be given tomorrow.