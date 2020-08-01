Sushant's Death Case: Bihar Police Records Statements Of 6 People; To Question Actor's Co-Stars

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case recently took a new turn after the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh filed a first information report (FIR) against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including 'theft and abetment to suicide'. The Bihar Police team is currently in Mumbai to probe the matter.

As per the latest reports, the Bihar Police has recorded the statements of six people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. A PTI report stated that the four-member team arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) to investigate the 'abetment to suicide' case registered against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, Bihar, by Sushant's father.

A police official told the news agency, "Till now, the police team from Bihar has met the late actor's friends, colleagues and relatives. They have recorded the statements of six persons - Rajput's sister, who stays in Versova, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, a cook, his friends and colleagues."

The report further stated that the Bihar Police is likely to question Sushant's staff, adding that some of them had been replaced by other staff. ANI reported that the Bihar Police will also be speaking to Sushant's co-stars.

The police official continued, "They also gathered information about Rajput's various bank accounts and also visited the banks to look into the financial transactions."

On Friday (July 31, 2020), the visiting team had gone to the Crime Branch office in Mumbai to submit an application seeking assistance from the Mumbai police in probing the case. The Andheri Police personnel took the officers of the Bihar Police in their vehicle for safety, as a large number of media persons had gathered at the spot.

On the other hand, netizens slammed the Mumbai Police over their behaviour after a video of the visiting Bihar Police team being taken in the vehicle went viral on social media. Reacting to it, the police official said, "As it was the issue of the safety of the Bihar Police personnel, the city police put them in a van and dropped them at a safe place."

Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty issued a brief statement against the allegations in a video message on Friday (July 31, 2020). She said that she has immense faith in God and the judiciary, and believes that she will get justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police confirmed his death by suicide.

