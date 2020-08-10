Chak De! India Turns 13, Writer Jaideep Sahni Opens Up On Telling A Story About Female Athletes

Chak De! India is considered a landmark film by many as it explored feminism through a story about female athletes with a freshness that mainstream Hindi film industry had not seen until then.

The film marked 13 years since its release on August 10, 2020. Its writer Jaideep Sahni opened up about getting to tell a story about female athletes through Chak De! India.

"When Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) asked me after Bunty Aur Babli what I wanted to do next, I told him that I wanted to do this film which could somehow form a bridge between the world of women athletes and the rest of the country. As I told him more about what I'd seen and felt, he agreed that it was a shame that not enough people knew about this world, and also that it could make a really great film if we got things right," Jaideep was quoted as saying.

The sports drama has not lost its novelty even a decade after its release. Talking about this, Jaideep said, "Sometimes people call Chak De! ahead of its times but I don't know how to judge that. It's just that as audience we get too busy in our daily lives and forget how happy something new can make us if we give it a chance, and as storytellers, we are always under pressure to be entertaining which can impose an artificial ceiling on our choice of subjects. But subjects are always bigger than the storytellers, and if we respect them, they gently show us the way."

Chak De! India featured incredible performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat and many others. It was directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra.

