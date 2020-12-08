Dharmendra Reveals Why He Doesn't Enjoy Celebrating His Birthday Anymore

'I Just Perform Rituals And Cry Alone While Remembering My Mother On My Birthday'

Dharmendra was quoted as saying by Bombay Times, "Maa bhagwan hoti hai. Jab khushi dene wali nahi rahi, toh kaise manau janam din? Bas rasme nibha leta hoon aur tanhai mein maa ko yaad karke ro leta hoon. Woh jab thi tab mere janam din par halwa banati thi." (Mothers are like God. When the one who gives me happiness is not with me anymore then how can I celebrate my birthday? I just perform rituals and cry alone while remembering her. When she was alive, she used to prepare halwa on my birthday."

Dharmendra Walks Down The Memory Lane

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the veteran star recalled the time when late Ashok Kumar once attended one of his birthday parties. "Once dada moni met me on my birthday and I remember taking his autograph on a R100 note. I would dream to be in the industry and my dreams came true," Dharmendra fondly reminisced while talking to the tabloid.

Dharmendra's Youngest Son Bobby Deol Wished Him With A Sweet Post Today

The Ashram actor pulled out a throwback picture in which Bobby as a kid is seen giving a peek on his father Dharmendra's cheek. He captioned the adorable picture as, "Love you Papa ❤️ ... Happy Birthday 🤗."

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Is Excited For Apne 2

The recently announced sequel will be featuring three generations of Deols- Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. Talking about Sunny's son Karan joining the cast, the veteran actor said, "It's a great feeling ke main apne potey ke saath kaam kar raha hoon. Mujhe pata hai kitna dum hai usme. He is a good actor and I am sure woh apne kirdaar ko acchi tarah se nibhayega. Uskey khoon mein ek neki hai, insaniyat hai. When real-life relationships are essayed on screen, they have a beauty of their own." (It's a great feeling that I am working with my grandson. I am aware about his talent. He is a good actor and I am sure that he will portray his character well. He has kindness and humanity in his blood. When real-life relationships are essayed on screen, they have a beauty of their own."