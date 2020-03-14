Fan Recreates DDLJ's Iconic Scene With Coronavirus Twist

Coronavirus is also taking over the classic films, recently actress Kajol shared a meme of the iconic train scene from her films DDLJ. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge sees, Shah Rukh Khan aka Raj in the scene can be seen on the running train with his hand out for Kajol who is trying to catch the train.

Kajol shared a new coronavirus appropriate version of the scene on her Instagram story recently. The fan photoshopped picture shows, Simran with a sanitizer for Raj as she runs to catch the train after Babuji's final "jee le apni zindagi (Go, live your life)".

Kajol shared the picture on Instagram stories, tagged Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it as "Even Simran knows the importance of sanitising,"

A few days ago, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a pandemic which has infected over 1, 20,000 people, while the death toll has gone up to 4,720. Since many actors have been trying to spread awareness about the situation and according to reports, the best defence against the virus is for people to wash their hands and wear masks.

Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachan, Alia Bhatt and more celebrities have who took to social media to spread awareness about the pandemic. The industry is also making an effort to put everyone's health and safety forward as many filmmakers and studios have shut down shots and delayed film releases.

