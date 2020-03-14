    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fan Recreates DDLJ's Iconic Scene With Coronavirus Twist

      By
      |

      Coronavirus is also taking over the classic films, recently actress Kajol shared a meme of the iconic train scene from her films DDLJ. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge sees, Shah Rukh Khan aka Raj in the scene can be seen on the running train with his hand out for Kajol who is trying to catch the train.

      kajol coronavirus

      Kajol shared a new coronavirus appropriate version of the scene on her Instagram story recently. The fan photoshopped picture shows, Simran with a sanitizer for Raj as she runs to catch the train after Babuji's final "jee le apni zindagi (Go, live your life)".

      Kajol shared the picture on Instagram stories, tagged Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it as "Even Simran knows the importance of sanitising,"

      A few days ago, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a pandemic which has infected over 1, 20,000 people, while the death toll has gone up to 4,720. Since many actors have been trying to spread awareness about the situation and according to reports, the best defence against the virus is for people to wash their hands and wear masks.

      Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachan, Alia Bhatt and more celebrities have who took to social media to spread awareness about the pandemic. The industry is also making an effort to put everyone's health and safety forward as many filmmakers and studios have shut down shots and delayed film releases.

      Masked Kartik Aaryan Shoots for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 In Lucknow

      Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmāstra To Face Another Delay?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X