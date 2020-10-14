Farhan Akhtar Showers Love On Zoya Akhtar On Her Birthday; Anushka Sharma And Others Also Wish

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar turns a year older today (October 14) and her social media handles were flooded with wishes. Many celebrities, including her brother Farhan Akhtar, actors Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ishaan Khatter wished Zoya and showered her with love on her birthday. Take a look!

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture from when Zoya and he were babies. He wrote as caption, "Happy birthday to someone who I know is always watching over me. Love you @zoieakhtar .. wish you a great year. #siblinglove Ps: please return the trolley now. Thanks."

"Hahahahaha. Don't mind being taken for a spin on this again," replied Zoya, to Farhan's post.

See Farhan's post here.

Anushka Sharma, who worked with Zoya on the film Dil Dhadakne Do, wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy Birthday Zo. Keep Shining Bright. Much love."

Katrina Kaif posted a sweet wish for Zoya on her Instagram story. She wrote," Happiest birthday my darling @zoieakhtar my super supportive soul sister and friend ... May u have all the love and success this year."

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Once a tiger baby, always a tiger baby. Happy happy birthday, Zo. Keep roaring," referring to Tiger Baby Films, the production company started by Zoya and Reema Kagti.

Bhumi Pednekar wished Zoya saying, "Happy Birthday Zoya. Shine on."

"Happy Birthday @zoieakhtar," wrote Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ishaan Khatter lovingly addressed Zoya as 'Santa mama' on Instagram story and wrote, "Best of the best! Love you Zo. Pray you keep doing what you do best, create and conquer."

