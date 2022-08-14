Laal Singh Chaddha: Academy Heaps Praises On Aamir Khan's Film, Calls It A Faithful Adaptation Of Forest Gump

Laal
Singh
Chaddha,
the
Aamir
Khan
starrer
has
not
succeeded
in
making
it
big
at
the
Indian
box
office.
However,
the
official
adaptation
of
the
Hollywood
classic
Forest
Gump
has
truly
impressed
international
audiences.
Interestingly,
The
Academy
has
now
heaped
praises
on
Laal
Singh
Chaddha,
calling
it
a
'faithful
adaptation' of
Forest
Gump.
"Forrest
Gump
🤝
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
Robert
Zemeckis
and
Eric
Roth's
sweeping
story
of
a
man
who
changes
the
world
with
kindness
receives
a
faithful
Indian
adaptation
in
Advait
Chandan
and
Atul
Kulkarni's
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
feat.
Aamir
Khan
in
the
role
made
famous
by
Tom
Hanks," reads
the
appreciation
post
on
The
Academy's
official
Twitter
page.
"1994's
'Forrest
Gump' was
nominated
for
13
Oscars
including
six
wins
for
Best
Actor
(Tom
Hanks),
Directing
(Robert
Zemeckis),
Film
Editing
(Arthur
Schmidt),
Best
Picture
(Wendy
Finerman,
Steve
Tisch
and
Steve
Starkey,
Producers),
Adapted
Screenplay
(Eric
Roth),"
the
Academy
further
added
in
the
tweet.