Laal Singh Chaddha: Academy Heaps Praises On Aamir Khan's Film, Calls It A Faithful Adaptation Of Forest Gump

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Aamir Khan starrer has not succeeded in making it big at the Indian box office. However, the official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forest Gump has truly impressed international audiences. Interestingly, The Academy has now heaped praises on Laal Singh Chaddha, calling it a 'faithful adaptation' of Forest Gump.

"Forrest Gump 🤝 Laal Singh Chaddha

Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth's sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni's Laal Singh Chaddha feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks," reads the appreciation post on The Academy's official Twitter page.

"1994's 'Forrest Gump' was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Directing (Robert Zemeckis), Film Editing (Arthur Schmidt), Best Picture (Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch and Steve Starkey, Producers), Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth)," the Academy further added in the tweet.