Oscar 2022 Producer Reveals Police Offered To Arrest Will Smith

Oscar 2022 producer Will Packer has opened up about what went behind the scenes after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the 94th Academy Awards stage. Will Packer on Thursday (March 31, 2022) said that Los Angeles police were present at the Dolby Theatre and offered to arrest actor Will Smith after the incident.

Earlier this week, the LAPD had revealed a statement saying that no arrests were made because Chris Rock declined to press charges against Smith. Producer Packer revealed the same in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America. He said, "They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment. They said, we will go get him. We are prepared. We're prepared to get him right now."

Packer said that police were discussing options with Rock who was "being very dismissive of those options He was like, 'No, no, no, I'm fine.'" Packer then told the comedian, "Rock, let them finish. The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, 'Would you like us to take any action?' And he said no. He said no."

On the other hand, after Oscars 2022 ceremony was over, the LAPD released a statement saying, "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Smith who won the Best Leading Actor award on the following day, apologised for his behaviour saying he was "out of line" and he had "reacted emotionally".