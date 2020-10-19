    For Quick Alerts
      IPL 2020: Preity Zinta's Priceless Reaction To KXIP's Win Against MI Is All the Rage On Twitter!

      The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match on October 18 was held between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) and was a nailbiting affair. As much as fans had their eyes glued to the screen because of the super overs, netizens also couldn't help but notice KXIP owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta's reactions to the events on the cricket field.

      Preity Zintas Priceless Reaction To KXIPs Win Against MI Is All the Rage On Twitter

      At the end of the day, Preity Zinta's team Kings XI Punjab won the match after two super overs, which also gave netizens one of the most epic moments in IPL. Many MI fans also took to Twitter to gush over Preity Zinta's unmissable cheerfulness and smile. The actress was seen in a white KXIP T-shirt and red pants, matching the team spirit, as she watched the match at the Dubai International Stadium.

      Talking about Preity Zinta's winning reaction, one fan tweeted, "Crazyyy!! Stress levels were so high. Happy for Preity Zinta, unbelievable match. Entertainment level pro max!!! #KXIPvsMI #PreityZinta #SuperOver #KXIP #MI.""

      Another fan wrote, "The best part of today's match - Happy Preity Zinta. @realpreityzinta."

      Take a look at more tweets about Preity Zinta and the KXIP vs MI match of IPL 2020.

      Preity Zinta who often shares encouraging posts for Kings XI Punjab, took to her Twitter account and gushed over her team and the incredible win. Preity wrote, "Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs? OMG! I'm still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling. Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort. Teamwork at its best. #MIvsKXIP #Dream11IPL."

      Preity Zinta also recently got back in her actor work mode and shared a boomerang video in which she can be seen getting her hair done. The actress was working on a project called Project Sanity. She was also set to be part of the Fresh Off the Boat spin-off with Vir Das in 2020. However, the studio ABC Family is yet to share an update on the comedy-drama.

