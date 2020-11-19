Ira Khan's Diwali Celebration Was All About Bonding With Brother Azad And Roasting Marshmellows

Ira Khan Dazzles In An Orange Saree

Aamir's daughter Ira looked stunning in an orange saree. In one of the snaps, Ira is all smiles for the camera. The other picture features her with trying to roast a marshmallow over the candles kept in a glass.

Some Marshmellow Love

Ira Khan also shared a picture in which she is seen roasting a marshmallow over the bonfire. Looks like the star kid is in mood for some sweet treat!

Ira Khan's Precious Moment With Azad Rao Khan

Ira Khan's brother Azad Rao Khan is seen feeding her some freshly-roasted marshmellows, and we must say this picture speaks volume about their love for each other.

Last year, on Azad's eighth birthday, Ira had penned a sweet birthday wish for him that read, "You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better 🙂 I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up!"