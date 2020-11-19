Ira Khan's Diwali Celebration Was All About Bonding With Brother Azad And Roasting Marshmellows
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures from her Diwali celebration. Going by the snaps, it looks like Ira celebrated the festival of lights with joy and fervour.
Ira Khan captioned her pictures as, "Roasting marshmallows is an art. Just like taking pictures in the dark. However, that I have not yet figured out. Happy Diwali!" Have a look at the photos.
Ira Khan Dazzles In An Orange Saree
Aamir's daughter Ira looked stunning in an orange saree. In one of the snaps, Ira is all smiles for the camera. The other picture features her with trying to roast a marshmallow over the candles kept in a glass.
Some Marshmellow Love
Ira Khan also shared a picture in which she is seen roasting a marshmallow over the bonfire. Looks like the star kid is in mood for some sweet treat!
Ira Khan's Precious Moment With Azad Rao Khan
Ira Khan's brother Azad Rao Khan is seen feeding her some freshly-roasted marshmellows, and we must say this picture speaks volume about their love for each other.
Last year, on Azad's eighth birthday, Ira had penned a sweet birthday wish for him that read, "You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better 🙂 I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up!"
Meanwhile, Ira recently stepped out with her father Aamir Khan to watch the recently released film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari at a theatre.
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Wishes Junaid Khan On Bhai Dooj; Calls Him 'Kickass Brother
ALSO READ: Ira Khan Mulls Over 'What To Say To Someone Who Is Depressed' In Latest Video