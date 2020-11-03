Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Suit Against Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been roped into another legal trouble. According to a report in Spotboye, lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against the actress for alleging that he had summoned her to his residence, and even threatened her for speaking about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.

The report also quoted a source claiming that no such threats were made by Javed Akhtar. Talking about the case the source added, "Javed Saab is by nature very tolerant. But this was going on for too long. Remedial action had to be taken. Javed Saab has filed an elaborate defamation case against Kangana." The report further states that the case has now opened in court and Javed Akhtar will not be settling out of court but is ready for a long battle.

Earlier while talking to Pinkvilla, Kangana had opened up about her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. She said, "Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said that Rakesh Roshan and family are big people. If you do not apologize to them, then you will not be able to go anywhere. They will put you in jail and you will have no choice but to harm yourself. You can even think of suicide. He said all these things to me. Why did they think that if I do not apologize to Hrithik Roshan, then I will commit suicide? He shouted at me. Angry too. I was having a cucumber sitting at his house."

Notably, earlier this month, reports revealed that a Mumbai court has ordered the police to conduct a probe on Kangana and Rangoli's social media posts, which were alleged as derogatory and defamatory comments against a particular community. The complaint filed in the Andheri court by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh stated that the sisters are "highly influential, powerful, famous persons with millions of followers and admirers worldwide, need not mention their subsisting top-notch political contacts".

