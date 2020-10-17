Kangana Ranaut And Rangoli Chandel Named In FIR For Spreading Communal Hate

The Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court directed the Mumbai Police to register a complaint against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly trying to instigate communal tension. The court directed the Mumbai Police to register an FIR against the sisters on allegations leveled by a complainant, saying that they were stirring up hatred among communities through their social media posts.

ANI reported: "Mumbai: Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court orders registration of police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on allegations of a complainant that they tried to create a divide between communities with social media posts."

Metropolitan Magistrate Jaydeo Khule said in his order, "On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions... I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media - Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert... search and seizure is necessary in this case." The complaint was made by casting director and fitness trainer Munnarawarali Sayyed.

Kangana seemed to be unfazed by this as she took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of herself celebrating Navratri, and wrote that the 'Pappu sena' seems to be obsessing over her. "Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri," read her tweet.

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Recently, a Karnataka court too had directed the police to register an FIR against the actress for her alleged anti-farmer tweets.

Meanwhile, Rangoli's Twitter account was suspended earlier this year for spreading hate on the social media platform. Following that, Kangana debuted on social media took over her official accounts which were earlier being handled by her media team, and has made her presence felt since then.

