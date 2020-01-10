Malang Song Chal Ghar Chalen: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Love Ballad Is Soothing To The Ears

Giving us the love anthem of the season with the enchanting chemistry of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, the makers of Malang released the first song titled 'Chal Ghar Chale' from the romantic thriller today. A potent dose of love, passion and layers of grey to it, the song is everything that makes to the chartbuster list for us all!

Disha Patani took to her Twitter page to share song link and wrote, shared, "They took away his love, now he will destroy their world. #ChalGharChalen out now. @malangfilm @adityaroykapur @dishapatani @anilskapoor @khemster2 @mohitsuri @mithoon11 @quadri.sayeed @arijitsingh #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @tseries.official @tseriesfilms".

Watch the video here.

Composed by Mithoon, the romantic number has vocals by Arijit Singh and lyrics by Sayeed Quadri. With Arijit's voice, the song's visuals shot at picturesque locations is definitely soul-stirring. Looking hot as ever, Disha and Aditya are at their best and their all-new chemistry is one thing that keeps us hooked on to the song already.

Earlier yesterday, the makers released the teaser of the song which made the audience super excited. Malang's poster and trailer have already received immense love from the audience.

Malang which is all set to release on 7th February 2020, was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gave the audience the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything else required to raise the anticipation levels high for this film.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

Malang Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is A Lethal Combination Of Action And Thrill!

Anil Kapoor Misses Kissing Scenes; Malang Trailer Made Him Wish He Could Fall In Love Again