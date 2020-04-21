Mr India Director Shekhar Kapur Stuck In A Remote Place Amid Lockdown: 'What If I Fall Sick?'

While most people are spending their time in lockdown with their family at home, there are few unfortunate ones who are stuck at a different place, away from their loved ones and the comfort of their residence. One among them is filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Reportedly, the filmmaker is stranded far away from civilization, somewhere outside India.

The Mr India director told Bollywood Hungama, "I am locked down in a place where there is very little internet and connectivity. However I do get news on my phone intermittently. It's painful. But I've little to complain about. Compared to so many of my countrymen. I am relatively well feed and have a roof above my head."

Shekhar expressed his fear over being being cut off from civilization in times of crisis and added, "What if I fall sick? I am a 12-hour drive from serious medical help, that's if I can even find someone to drive me. It's a sobering thought. But what do I do? Where do I go? If I had to move, there is absolutely nowhere I could go."

Agreeing that the COVID-19 pandemic is a wakeup call for humanity, he said, "We have gotten used to isolating ourselves from harsh realities. We have been selfish and over-consumptive. It's time to look deeply into our lives and ask ourselves, 'How did we buy into this false pretense of an existence? This virus is a hard slap on our civilization."

The filmmaker also had some advice for his countrymen and told the online entertainment portal, "Help others. As much as you can. Don't just be generous as an act. Accept generosity as a way of life. And humility. If this virus has not taught the human race humility, nothing will. If we don't develop humility now, then we are a false civilization."

When asked if he is bored from the layoff from work and social contact, Shekhar said, "I am not bored at all. I have had a brilliant life. Couldn't have asked for more. People don't know 20% of what I did. From films to musical stage shows all over the world to being at MIT to do a series of lectures all over the world, to tech start-ups before the word start-up became popular. I've been an accountant, a management consultant ... I've been so busy doing things. And this is the time to reflect. What is that I have not done What did all of that mean? This is the time for me think about my life. Have I achieved what I wanted to?"

He also opened up about his future directorial projects and was quoted as saying, "I will still say Paani. Whenever I can. I know it's been a while. Often you need to stretch the bow harder and straighter, aim more focused so the arrow goes swiftly and strikes the target with a great intent and passion and causes an explosion of a sea-change."

