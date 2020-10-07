Bobby Deol Reveals Why Director Shekhar Kapur Dropped Out Of Barsaat After 27 Days Of Shooting
Bobby Deol's debut film Barsaat completed 25 years earlier this week. The film helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi also marked Twinkle Khanna's first film as a leading lady. But do you folks know that Rajkumar Santoshi was not the first choice to direct the film?
Initially, Barsaat was supposed to be directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, the filmmaker dropped out of the film after 27 days of shooting. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol revealed why Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat and Rajkumar Santoshi stepped into his shoes.
Shekhar Kapur Ditched Barsaat For Bandit Queen
Bobby Deol said that he was quite excited for his debut film Barsaat and used to visit Shekhar Kapur's office everyday to work on the script.
He was quoted as saying, "There was so much excitement. But soon after we started, Shekhar got an offer from Hollywood to make Bandit Queen. And we had shot for 27 days. For an Indian director to get an offer from Hollywood in those days was a big deal. It was a big decision and he said he'd rather do that."
Bobby Deol On How His Father Dharmendra Reacted To Shekhar Kapur's Decision
Speaking about how his father stepped in to save the day, Bobby continued, "Pappa said that ‘listen, my son's film is also important to me, and I know that you've got a Hollywood offer, so you should do what you want to, but know that I will make the film with someone else.' That's how Raj (Rajkumar Santoshi) became a part of the project."
Bobby Deol Says He Was Left Frustrated When The Film Got Delayed By Two Years
Bobby recalled, "It was really frustrating. I had developed a good friendship with him (Shekhar Kapur). It happens when you're working with someone and you spend a year-and-a-half with them every day. I kept telling Shekhar, ‘Why don't you finish the film?' but he had a bigger opportunity. What's meant to be will be."
He further added, "That's why it took so long. Otherwise, my film would've come out in 1993. But because of all this that happened, it came out in 1995."
After a dull phase in his career, Bobby Deol made a comeback with Salman Khan's Race 3 which was followed by Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4. The actor was recently seen in Netflix film Class Of 83' and Prakash Jha's web series Ashram.
