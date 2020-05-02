Mukesh Bhatt Says There Cannot Be A Xerox Copy Of Rishi Kapoor; ‘He Will Live In My Heart Forever’

The demise of Rishi Kapoor is a huge loss to the Hindi film industry. This loss is being felt not just by fans and audiences, who got to watch him on screen, but also Rishi Kapoor's friends and colleagues in the industry, who valued his incredible presence.

In a recent interview, filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt said that there cannot be another copy of Rishi, and he was grateful to have met him in his life.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Mukesh said, "He was a man who like Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) and I, never minced words. He said things not to down people. He said things what he felt. But what's wrong with that? I have so many memories about him. And so many times, good memories tend to give you pain."

He also spoke about how Rishi encouraged people to live in the moment. "He always used to say, 'Arre yaar, leave it. Even this shall pass away. Maze le. Let's enjoy the moment'. I hope that we all start thinking like him. You can't make a xerox copy of Chintu. I am happy and lucky that I met him in my life. You know what? People whom you genuinely love never die for you. Rishi will live in my heart forever," he added.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 at 8:45 am. The veteran actor had been battling leukemia for two years and received treatment for it in New York City.

Rishi left in the presence of his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor was in New Delhi and therefore could not make it in time for his funeral. However, she shared that she is driving down from Delhi to Mumbai to mourn with her family.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Pays Touching Tribute To Rishi Kapoor: Your Love Had So Much Energy

ALSO READ: Driving Home Ma: Rishi Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Kapoor En Route Mumbai To Mourn With Family