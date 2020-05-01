    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Hrithik Roshan Pays Touching Tribute To Rishi Kapoor: Your Love Had So Much Energy, I Couldn’t Sit

      The demise of one of the Hindi film industry's iconic actors, Rishi Kapoor, has left a void that many in the industry are struggling to cope with. Tributes and condolences are pouring in from his colleagues in the industry. The younger generation in Bollywood is grateful to Rishi for being the inspiration and loving guide that he was.

      Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to write a lengthy note about how much impact Rishi Kapoor had on his life. Hrithik shared the touching tribute along with a candid photo of him, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Take a look.

      Hrithik Pays Touching Tribute To The Late Rishi Kapoor

      "Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. .I don't think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me .," started Hrithik.

      He continued, "Everytime dad called and said "chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you ", I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room , preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which. You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself."

      He further wrote, "Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes , thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood , for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much . ❤️" (sic).

      Hrithik shared screen space with Rishi in the 2012 film Agneepath, which was directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Dharma Productions.

      Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 20:24 [IST]
