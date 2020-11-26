Naseeruddin Shah Says He Doesn’t Regret Working In ‘Ghastly’ Movies

From featuring in critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Ishqiya and so on, to films that didn't impress either critics or audiences, actor Naseeruddin Shah has done it all. He says that he doesn't regret having acted in 'ghastly' movies and sees them as mistakes to learn from.

IANS quoted Naseeruddin as saying, "I don't have a single regret in life. Yes, I have made mistakes but I have overcome them. I have put them behind me and moved on in life with learnings. I would be a fool to keep regrets in life. I have acted in several ghastly movies. I hate some of them. I might have not enjoyed working for those films but I don't regret having done them. Each and every decision of mine has taught me something or the other."

He continued to say that his journey has been fufilling, even better than he thought it would be. Adding that he feels conteded, he said that he feels blessed to be able to fulfill his dreams. Naseeruddin wants to find newer dreams now and is still finding and exploring new things.

"I was not at all sure where I would fit in the film industry. Then I realised I did not need to fit in the film industry except to dabble in it now and then and make some money. An alternate world opened up for me," added Naseeruddin.

Talking about work, Naseeruddin was last seen in Mee Raqsam, a film which tells the story of a young Muslim girl who wants to become a dancer. Produced and directed by Baba Azmi, Mee Raqsam also stars Aditi Subedi, Danish Husain, Shraddha Kaul, Rakesh Chaturvedi Om and Aditi Subedi.

