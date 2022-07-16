Mohanlal And Shobana To Reunite For Anoop Sathyan Directorial: Reports

Mohanlal and Shobana are unarguably one of the most iconic onscreen pairs Malayalam cinema has ever seen. If the reports are to be believed, the National award-winning duo is once again all set to share the screen soon. The latest updates suggest that Mohanlal and Shobana are playing the lead roles in young filmmaker Anoop Sathyan's upcoming directorial venture.

According to the sources close to the complete actor, he is all set to announce his next outing with the Varane Avashyamund director, very soon. Shobana, who made her comeback to the Malayalam cinema in 2019 with Varane Avashyamund, has reportedly agreed to play the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the highly anticipated project.

Recently, Anoop Sathyan's twin brother and budding filmmaker Akhil Sathyan had hinted that India's favourite actor is sharing the screen with Mohanlal in the untitled project. "Anoop is coming up with a super interesting, scaled up film and he is about to cast one of India's ever-favourite actors on screen with the complete actor. I better show off fetching pics with him!," wrote Akhil in his social media post.

Interestingly, the grapevine suggests that the above-mentioned actor is none other than Naseeruddin Shah. In that case, the Mohanlal-Shobana starrer might mark Shah's comeback to the Malayalam film industry, after a long gap of 28 years. According to the sources close to the Anoop Sathyan directorial, senior actor Mukesh is also a part of the film's star cast.