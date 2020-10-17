Navratri 2020: Neetu Kapoor Wishes Fans With A Video Of Son Ranbir's Bhajan From Rockstar

The auspicious nine-day long festival of Navratri begins today (October 17, 2020) and people across the nation have got into the festive mood. The celebrations are going to be a little different this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but that hasn't damped the fervour of people.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor wished her fans on the first day of Navratri by sharing a video of her son Ranbir Kapoor's bhajan 'Sherawali Ambe Maa' from his film Rockstar. She captioned the video as, "Jai mata di." In the video, Ranbir, clad in a kurta-pyjama with a patka tied on his head, is seen performing at a jagran.

Have a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here.

Meanwhile, netizens were delighted to see this clipping from Rockstar. An Instagram user wrote, "Hahahaha so cute." Another comment read, "Almost forgot this scene." The post was liked by many Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Bipasha Basu, Vaani Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon and others.

Neetu Kapoor is quite social media savvy and often keeps giving fans a sneak-peek into her daily life. Recently, the actress penned a sweet note for her son Ranbir on his 38th birthday. She wrote, "Birthdays are not complete without blessings !! I bless him everyday for his deep understanding of pple 's emotions !!! for effortlessly making pple feel secure around him !!!"

Speaking about Ranbir, the actor's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which he will be seen sharing screen space with his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Yash Raj Film's Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra On His Plans For Navratri 2020: Going To Teach Dandiya To Bella & Vienna

ALSO READ: Navratri 2020: Naina Singh Says, 'Goddess Durga Is Very Much In My Heart' [EXCLUSIVE]