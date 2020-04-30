Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Kiku Sharda, Mouni Roy, Devoleena, Ekta & Other TV Actors Offer Condolences

After Irrfan Khan's death, yet another shocking news has hit the entertainment industry. Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today (April 30). The popular actor had been unwell since a while and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Reports suggest that the actor was battling cancer relapse. After news of his demise broke, fans and celebrities including took to social media to mourn the demise of the star. Take a look!

Kiku Sharda: This is shocking ,,,,, loved everything about him, what a charismatic and charming personality. This year (2020) needs to erased and restart all over again. #RishiKapoor will be missed today and always. #RIPLegend 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#heartbroken 💔

Sharad Tripathi: Yesterday Irfan sir .. today Rishi kapoor ji... This is actually heartbreaking ... Rest in peace legends .. you are going to be missed for the longest time !!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: May his soul rest in peace #Rishikapoor ji. Om shanti.

Mahhi Vij: RIP #RishiKapoor 🙏

Ekta Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures and wrote, "They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor."

Mouni Roy: Grew up watching and loving you.. today s the end of an era.. heartbroken, not prepared for this at all..rest in peace sir.. your stories will live on...

