Pooja Bhatt Announces Sadak 2's Final Edit; Netizens Say, 'No One Will Watch It'

      Pooja Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Sadak 2. The film directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Sadak 2 has been in the headlines for some good and bad reasons. Recently it has come under the fire due to the ongoing debate about nepotism.

      On Monday, Pooja Bhatt announced that the final edit of her comeback film has been locked. She shared a cute GIF of a young girl dancing along with the tweet and wrote, "Mooood! #Sadak2 final edit locked and ready to be delivered to all key departments!"

      While the actress was happy to share the news with her fans, netizens were not impressed by the film's progress, several fans trolled her on the tweet and asked other to boycott the film because of how nepotistic it is.

      One Twitter user wrote, "No one will watch it. Just saying," while another user declared, "Movie to flop ho gayi hai (the movie is already a flop)."

      "Another nepotism on it's way #BoycottSadak2," shared another Twitter user.

      Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans had trended the hashtag #BoycottSadak2 on Twitter asking others to not watch the film. It was also rated 98% nepotistic by nepometer which was launched by Sushant Singh Rajput's bother-in-law. The film's cast and crew has also been targeted by trolls over the past two weeks especially Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.

      Along with Pooja Bhatt's comeback, Sadak 2 also marks Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director after two decades. The film has skipped its theatrical release due to the ongoing pandemic and will release on Disney+ Hotstar soon alongside six other Bollywood films under the Disney + Hotstar Multiplex initiative.

      Nepometer Launched By Sushant Singh Rajput's Family, Rates Sadak 2 At 98% Nepotistic

      Complaint Filed Against Alia, Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

