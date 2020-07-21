    For Quick Alerts
      Ranvir Shorey Engages In War Of Words With Anurag Kashyap On Twitter: Don't Try To Be My Shrink

      Kangana Ranaut's recent explosive interview with a new channel has sparked unrest in the film industry. Recently, Ranvir Shorey took a dig at "independent film crusaders" who have turned into "mainstream Bollywood flunkies." Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap presumed that Ranvir's tweet was meant for him, and hit back at the actor. What followed next was a war-of-words between the two celebrities.

      Ranvir Shorey Calls Out The Hypocrisy In Bollywood

      The actor tweeted on Monday, "So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the "system" for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?"

      Anurag Kashyap Gets Offended By Ranvir Shorey's Tweet

      An upset Anurag lashed out at Ranvir and wrote, "Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain. Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?"

      'I Am Not Trying To Sling Mud,' Clarifies Ranvir Shorey

      Replying to Anurag's tweet, the actor wrote, "I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don't think what I've said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that's beneath me. I'm not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from."

      'I Won't Allow You To Change Or Create The Perception About Me,' Warns Anurag Kashyap

      The director wrote, "So let's talk . Right here. Whose flunky you think I am ? Dont mix the pain of your past relationship with this debate. I will say everything here .. the correction is needed in this industry like every industry. I operate alone .. bolo ."

      He added, "And no one works with outsiders more than me .. and I can see what's wrong with all that is going on and I see the game. Being played and people being used . Trust me I am not gutted by what you said , no one could gut me in 27 years .. and I am absolutely calm .."

      He further continued, "And I will say this clearly - I am speaking here with you because I won't allow you or anyone to distract or change the narrative of how the industry is being used. I won't allow you to change or create the perception about me and make Anyone believe otherwise."

      Ranvir Shorey Lashes Out At Anurag Kashyap, 'Don't Try To Be My Shrink'

      Ranvir Shorey replied, "I didn't mention you, so why don't you confess whose flunky you are, if you're so gutted by what I've said. And I don't understand what you mean by "the pain of my past" nonsense. Don't try to be my shrink. I assure you, I work even more alone than you!"

      He further wrote, "I think you're making the mistake of carrying the mantle of "independent film crusader" all by yourself. Let me remind you, independent cinema has been and always will be more than you. So you be you, and let others be themselves. Don't belittle others when they're crying out."

      However, Anurag Is Confident That Ranvir Had Taken A Jibe At Him

      "Oh so you weren't talking about me? That's incredible. Totally my fault that I misread you . Which means my replies were totally unnecessary and unwarranted. Cool. Coming to belittling - who did I belittle? Exactly ?? I thank no that one is directed at me for sure ?" he wrote on Twitter.

      'Who Are You To Control The Narrative,' Ranvir Asks Anurag

      Ranvir shared a screenshot of his recent tweet and replied, "How many people are you belittling when you say they are "distracting or changing the narrative"? Who are you to control the narrative? Everyone has the right to talk about their pain, just like you! And yes, your replies to me were unnecessary. I'm not here to make a spectacle." To this, Anurag said, "Okay. I buy that. You see Kangana's outburst as her pain. Fine . I will agree to disagree."

      Ranvir Shorey Makes Himself Clear In His Tweet

      The actor wrote, "Again, I wasn't mentioning any names, you are. Who is to say who is in real pain and who's an attention seeker? I'm just defending everyone's right to speak their own truth. Just like you do. You can agree or disagree."

      Prior to this, Anurag Kashyap had vented out at Kangana Ranaut after her recent interview with Republic TV, in which she called out nepotism and claimed that big names like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra had sabotaged Sushant Singh Rajput's career.

