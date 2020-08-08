    For Quick Alerts
      Rhea Chakraborty Releases Page From Sushant Singh Rajput's Diary

      By
      |

      Rhea Chakraborty was recently spotted after interaction with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, the actress has shared a page from the late actor's diary saying he was grateful to her and her family. Rhea also shared a picture of the only thing she had that belonged to Sushant.

      Rhea Chakraborty Releases Page From Sushant Singh Rajputs Diary

      Rhea revealed in a statement that the only property of Sushant that she has is his sipper from the sets of his film. The black sipper has the title of the late actor's film Chhichhore written on it.

      Sushant's Sipper

      Sushant's Sipper

      Rhea reportedly also released a page from Sushant's diary, which reads a gratitude list allegedly written by the late actor. The page read, "I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life." (sic)

      Sushant's Gratitude List

      Sushant's Gratitude List

      Sharing more about the note, Rhea said in the statement, "It is his (Sushant's) handwriting. Lillu is Showik, Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma'am is my mom and Fudge is his dog."

      Rhea Was Question By The ED On Friday

      Rhea Was Question By The ED On Friday

      According to reports, Rhea was questioned for over 8 hours by the ED, on Friday. Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi were also questioned by the ED. Rhea was reportedly asked to shared details about her source of income in the last three years, her movable and immovable properties, bank transactions and firms that she was a part of and were launched by Sushant Singh Rajput.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 14:55 [IST]
