Rhea Chakraborty Releases Page From Sushant Singh Rajput's Diary
Rhea Chakraborty was recently spotted after interaction with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, the actress has shared a page from the late actor's diary saying he was grateful to her and her family. Rhea also shared a picture of the only thing she had that belonged to Sushant.
Rhea revealed in a statement that the only property of Sushant that she has is his sipper from the sets of his film. The black sipper has the title of the late actor's film Chhichhore written on it.
Sushant's Sipper
Rhea reportedly also released a page from Sushant's diary, which reads a gratitude list allegedly written by the late actor. The page read, "I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life." (sic)
Sushant's Gratitude List
Sharing more about the note, Rhea said in the statement, "It is his (Sushant's) handwriting. Lillu is Showik, Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma'am is my mom and Fudge is his dog."
Rhea Was Question By The ED On Friday
According to reports, Rhea was questioned for over 8 hours by the ED, on Friday. Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi were also questioned by the ED. Rhea was reportedly asked to shared details about her source of income in the last three years, her movable and immovable properties, bank transactions and firms that she was a part of and were launched by Sushant Singh Rajput.
