Rhea Chakraborty Releases Page From Sushant Singh Rajput's Diary

Sushant's Sipper

Rhea reportedly also released a page from Sushant's diary, which reads a gratitude list allegedly written by the late actor. The page read, "I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life." (sic)

Sushant's Gratitude List

Sharing more about the note, Rhea said in the statement, "It is his (Sushant's) handwriting. Lillu is Showik, Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma'am is my mom and Fudge is his dog."

Rhea Was Question By The ED On Friday

According to reports, Rhea was questioned for over 8 hours by the ED, on Friday. Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi were also questioned by the ED. Rhea was reportedly asked to shared details about her source of income in the last three years, her movable and immovable properties, bank transactions and firms that she was a part of and were launched by Sushant Singh Rajput.