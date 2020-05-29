Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gets A New Hairstyle By Mother Neetu Kapoor, Calls Her Supermom

Riddhima And Neetu's Scrabble Game

Earlier today, she also shared that her mom is good at everything, the former actress amid lockdown has given her daughter a new hairstyle. The 39-year-old fashion designer can be seen with a new haircut in the picture. She captioned the post as, "When mum is a pro in hair cut #supermom."

At the time of Rishi Kapoor's passing, Riddhima was in Delhi. She was unable to reach in time for her father's last rites due to the lockdown. However, according to reports, she was able to see her father and attend the ceremony through a video call with Alia Bhatt, who had been by Neetu's side all the time. After being unable to catch a flight, Riddhima drove down to Mumbai from Delhi, to be with her family.

The next day, she was spotted with her brother Ranbir, mother Neetu, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji at Mumbai's Banganga for the immersion of Rishi's ashes.