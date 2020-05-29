    For Quick Alerts
      Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gets A New Hairstyle By Mother Neetu Kapoor, Calls Her Supermom

      By
      |

      Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently living with her mother Neetu Kapoor, since she arrived in Mumbai. She has been supporting her mother and family through tough times. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after battling cancer for two years.

      Riddhima Gets A New Hairstyle, Calls Neetu Kapoor ‘Supermom

      Riddhima has been sharing unseen pictures and beautiful memories of her father on social media with fans. She recently took to her social media handles to share the intense game of scrabble she was losing to her mother. Taking to her Instagram story she shared a picture of their set up game and wrote, "Dad trained mom well. She beat me twice already!"

      Riddhima And Neetu's Scrabble Game

      Riddhima And Neetu's Scrabble Game

      Earlier today, she also shared that her mom is good at everything, the former actress amid lockdown has given her daughter a new hairstyle. The 39-year-old fashion designer can be seen with a new haircut in the picture. She captioned the post as, "When mum is a pro in hair cut #supermom."

      Riddhima's New Hairstyle

      Riddhima's New Hairstyle

      At the time of Rishi Kapoor's passing, Riddhima was in Delhi. She was unable to reach in time for her father's last rites due to the lockdown. However, according to reports, she was able to see her father and attend the ceremony through a video call with Alia Bhatt, who had been by Neetu's side all the time. After being unable to catch a flight, Riddhima drove down to Mumbai from Delhi, to be with her family.

      Riddhima With Rishi Kapoor, Neetu And Daughter Samara

      Riddhima With Rishi Kapoor, Neetu And Daughter Samara

      The next day, she was spotted with her brother Ranbir, mother Neetu, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji at Mumbai's Banganga for the immersion of Rishi's ashes.

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 19:00 [IST]
      X