Rohit Roy On Work Conversations With His Brother Ronit Roy: We Keep It Minimal

Actor Rohit Roy got talking about his journey as an actor and the comparisons he faces with his brother Ronit Roy, although both their careers evolved differently. The two started their acting journeys together. While Rohit shot to popularity with the 90s television show Swabhimaan, he did not bag any major roles after that. On the other hand, Ronit's career was off to a slow start but started gaining steam later.

"I love my brother's work. We do talk about what we are doing but keep the conversation minimal. When you are on the set 24/7, after that when you come back home, the last thing we would want to do is, talk about work. Even with my brother-in-law (Sharman Joshi), we hardly talk work. We always try to keep it about family," said Rohit, in an interview with Times of India.

On how he is going about selecting new projects, Ronit said, "Getting good scripts, good films, and good television works and to be part of shows that I will be excited to watch myself, to everyday wake up and reinvent myself because you know, the Rishabh of Swabhimaan is not going to fit into 2020. I have to reinvent myself. I want you to watch me. I want your age bracket to watch me. So that even you guys say,.. 'Haa', my parents were right, he's really good."

Talking about work, Rohit was last seen in the 2018 action war film Paltan, which also starred Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Harshvardhan Rane and others. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, which also boasts of an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupe, Samir Soni and others.

