Rohit Roy: Sanjay Gupta Cast Me In Kaabil When Nobody In The World Would Have Cast Me As A Villain

Actor Rohit Roy who has worked with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta in multiple projects, thanked him for recognising his potential as an actor. While praising the filmmaker, Roy told an entertainment portal that when Gupta gave him the 2004 release Plan, he had no aspiration of ever being a film actor ever again, but then he cast him opposite Sanjay Dutt, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri and reinvented his image with each film.

"I must thank Sanjay for be it Shootout At Lokhandwala, Kaabil or Mumbai Saga, he has always given me freedom as an actor. He cast me in Kaabil when nobody in the world would have cast me as a villain. I had always played a goody-two-shoes, boy next door kind of roles and I don't look like a villain, neither have I had any experience of playing one," said Rohit.

Rohit also made a surprising revelation about his casting in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil and said, "Initially, I said no to Kaabil and I had a sleepless night, but my good friend Sanjay Suri convinced me to attempt that role."

He further asserted that in Mumbai Saga, Gupta completely transformed him, and with every role he pushes the envelope for him.

When asked if he and Sanjay Gupta are planning to collaborate again for any upcoming project, he confirmed by saying, "I am doing Vikram Bhatt's Maaya 4 next and post this, hopefully Sanjay and I will start another film, and this time the audience will see a very new Rohit Bose Roy."