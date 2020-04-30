Sanjay Dutt's Emotional Note On Rishi Kapoor's Death: You Have Taught Me To Live Life To The Fullest

After a two-year long battle with leukemia, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday (April 30). The evergreen star's demise is a huge blow to the film industry. As soon as the news of Rishi's death hit the internet, condolences poured in on social media, as various celebrities shared their fond memories of the Chandni actor.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, took to his Instagram page to pen an emotional note describing their relationship over the years.

He wrote, "Dear Chintu sir, You have been an inspiration to me throughout my life and career. You have taught me to live life to the fullest and to face life even when I was going through my low days. I had the honour to work with you in many films where you always guided me. You fight against cancer has been long. But you never made me feel once that you were suffering even when I spoke to you in New York... even at that time you were so full of life.

Recalling their last meeting, he further added, "The last time I met you at home a few months back for dinner, you were still so concerned about me. You have always cared for me. Today is the saddest day for me because I have lost a family member, a friend, a brother and a person who showed me to live life with a smile no matter what. I will miss you Chintu sir. May God bless you and may you always be happy in heaven. I love you Chintu sir. Always will."

Have a look at his post here.

Last year, post Rishi's return from New York where he was stationed for his cancer treatment, Dutt had paid a visit to him at his Mumbai residence. Later, Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor had posted a picture and captioned it as, "Feels great when friends come over to just say How much they love you How much they missed you 💕🥰."

Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor worked together in films like Sahibaan, Raju Chacha, Agneepath, and many others.

