Rishi Kapoor No More: These Rare Pictures Of The Bobby Star Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Rishi Kapoor As A Kid

This picture of a young Rishi Kapoor is making us want to pull his chubby cheeks right away.

Naughty Tales

Who could have believed that the actor who was known for his temperamental nature, was actually quite a mischievous kid! Well, we now have the proof.

Rishi Kapoor With His Daddy Dearest

We came across this vintage picture where a young Rishi is seen with his father, Raj Kapoor, presumably at a function.

A Priceless Moment

Here's a picture of a young Rishi with his father, Raj Kapoor and Simi Garewal on the sets of Mera Naam Joker.

Hello Handsome

We must say, we are drooling over Rishi's chocolate boy in this throwback picture.

Wedding Diaries

Seen here is Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra congratulating the newly-weds, Rishi and Neetu, at their wedding reception.

A Leaf From Rishi Kapoor's Family Album

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are all smiles with their kids, Ranbir and Riddhima in this vacation picture and it's quite a happy memory!

Too Cute To Handle!

While Neetu and Riddhima are twinning in stripped tees, Rishi Kapoor's bearded look adds more drama to this adorable picture.

Divine Times

A throwback to the time when Rishi Kapoor took his kids, Ranbir and Riddhima, to Shirdi to seek blessings from Sai Baba.

Last But Not The Least

Heard of 'too many legends in a frame'? This portrait of the Kapoor clan perfectly defines this saying.