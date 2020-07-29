Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Birthday Post For Him Includes A Dashing Throwback Picture!

Actor Sanjay Dutt turns 61 today (July 29, 2020). On this special occasion, social media is flooded with wishes for the 'birthday boy' from his fans and near and dear ones. Amongst them is Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who penned an adorable birthday wish for her 'papa dukes'.

Trishala took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay May God bless you with a long, happy, & healthy life. I love you so so much! to infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers Pops! - facetime you in a bit!! lol - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou."

She made her post even more special by sharing a throwback picture of her father. The snap features Dutt looking every bit dashing in orange gangi top and light-blue jeans. He is seen striking a stylish pose on a yatch.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyaata Dutt also dropped a love-soaked birthday post for her hubby dearest. It read, "Happy birthday love .....love you #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Meanwhile, on his birthday today, Sanjay Dutt had a pleasant surprise for his fans. The actor unveiled his first look as Adheera from his upcoming film KGF 2: Chapter 2. According to the makers, his look is inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings. Dutt plays the main antagonist in Yash-starrer KGF 2, which will be releasing in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Raveena Tandon also essays a pivotal role in the film.

Besides KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt has three releases lined up for this year which includes Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and an action-thriller Torbaaz.

