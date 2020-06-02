Shilpa Shetty Reveals How Her Daughter Faced A Few Genuine Problems Owing To The Lockdown!

Though actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all grateful that she and her family didn't have to go through major issues owing to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, she revealed about a few genuine problems that she had to face as a mother. For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty welcomed her second child, Samisha Shetty on February 15, via surrogacy and since then, she's busy in taking care of the baby.

While speaking to HT, Shilpa revealed that she felt worried about her daughter when she was unable to find formula powder for her daughter. Shilpa said, "I can't call it a problem because people will laugh and say that this can't even be a problem. I'm not breastfeeding obviously so you need the right formula that's easy on the child."

"Not finding the formula powder for my baby was a genuine problem because the imports had shut. Only a mother can understand that when a child is used to a certain formula you don't want to change it. It's a problem but it's not an impossibility to cope with," added Shilpa.

Besides, Shilpa also revealed that she faced a difficulty in giving her daughter the second immunization dose, which is a very important for a new-born. She said, "I had to literally beg and plead for a pediatrician to come home and give it. I didn't want to step out with the child as the shot was already delayed by 15 days. So yes these things are hard for a mother. I'm so cautious that my child has not been out of the house and not even in the courtyard."

In the same interview, Shilpa also said that despite all the chaos around her, she's trying to look at the positive side of the situation.