Sonam Kapoor Shares A Cute Video On Rhea Kapoor’s Birthday; Anil Kapoor Calls Her The Boss Of Bosses

Producer Rhea Kapoor turned a year older on Thursday, and her sister Sonam Kapoor and dad Anil Kapoor had the sweetest birthday wishes for her. Sonam took to Instagram to share a very cute video with their throwback pictures. Anil shared a powerful picture of his daughter and wished her a happy birthday, calling her the 'boss of all bosses'. Take a look!

Sonam posted an adorable video which featured throwback photos of Rhea and herself. Sharing it, she wrote, "From sharing our toys, to sharing secrets, you've been my best friend and my confidante. Not only are you my anchor but you also inspire me and everyone around you in so many different ways every single day! Happy birthday to the most strong, caring, powerful and honest person I know! Love you long time @rheakapoor!" (sic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 5, 2020 at 4:18am PST

For his Instagram birthday wish for his daughter, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday to my daughter, my favorite sparring partner & bud @rheakapoor! You inspire me everyday to follow my instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as you do."

He added, "I could go on about all your virtues that make me burst with pride, but suffice it to say that as times goes by, its becoming increasingly clear that you're the boss of all bosses! I love you & I'll always be your biggest cheerleader as you conquer the world!" (sic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:18pm PST

Rhea has produced three films so far; Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018). She also owns a clothing line with Sonam called 'Rheson'.

