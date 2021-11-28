Anil Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Last Day Of Treatment', Fans Express Concern Over His Health

Anil Kapoor had taken to his official Instagram page on Friday and shared a glimpse of his walk in a German street. In the video, the senior Bollywood actor is seen taking a walk in the pathways of Germany, on a snowy day. Anil Kapoor, who is seen thoroughly enjoying his walk mentioned that it was his 'last day of treatment', in the caption of the video, thus leaving his fans concerned.

"A perfect walk in the snow! Last day in Germany! On my way to see Dr. Muller for my last day of treatment! So thankful to him for his magic magical touch! Video Credit: @marcyogimead," Anil Kapoor captioned his Instagram reels video. He has teamed the video with the highly popular AR Rahman-Mohit Chauhan song "Phir Se Ud Chala" from the acclaimed movie Rockstar.

Check out the post here:

Anil Kapoor's fans expressed concern over the actor's health after he mentioned the treatment and thanked his doctor with the Instagram video. Many of his fans took to the comment section and asked if everything is okay, while some others just wished him good health.

The charming actor's friends and colleagues from Bollywood, including fashion designer Masaba Gupta and his Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Neetu Singh, also showered him with love and affection in the comments section. "Anil uncle how do we beat your content 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😅," Masaba commented on the actor's post. "@masabagupta not better than you rhea and sonam 😍❤️," the actor replied.

As per the reports, Anil Kapoor has been accompanied by his wife Sunita Kapoor on his Germany trip. The senior actor will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the other key roles. He is also playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Animal.