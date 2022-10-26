Rhea Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of Sonam Kapoor’s First Diwali With Son Vayu & It’s All About Unconditional Love

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are currently enjoying the best phase of their lives. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, had recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their son Vayu. As Sonam and Anand are enjoying this new phase of parenthood, the couple was seen celebrating Vayu's first Diwali this year with family and friends. It was a grand party and the pics have been going viral on social media. However, Rhea Kapoor, who is a proud maasi, gave us a big surprise as she shared Vayu's first pic from Diwali celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a pic of the Veere Di Wedding actress wherein she was seen holding her little munchkin. The mother-son was seen twinning for their first Diwali celebrations together. Sonam wore a white coloured heavily embroidered outfit while Varu was dressed in a similar kurta. Rhea captioned the image, "And back to styling my number one with my best girls. Never looked happier, better and more like herself. Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna and Re Ceremonial. Happy Diwali everyone". Apparently, the pic was clicked by Anand Ahuja. Taking to the comment section, Anand wrote, "Makes me so happy to see also!! Also photo cred for that first one haha. Very proud!"

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sonam was last in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She also made an appearance in AK vs AK. Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhija's directorial Blind which is a crime thriller. Also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, Blind is a remake of a Korean film of the same name.