Sonu Nigam Says If Kangana Ranaut Claims That A Sandal Was Hurled At Her, 'I Choose To Believe Her'

In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, ace singer Sonu Nigam backed Kangana Ranaut and said that if the actress has claimed that a sandal was hurled at her, then it must have happened. He further added that it takes clarity of mind to speak so boldly.

Sonu also told Times Now, "The people who could be wrong for her may mean nothing to me. I have probably had no experiences, even though I have been working for them for last 25-30 years, but I might have none such experiences for those people. But if she is saying that they have done something to her which is as ugly as this, I choose to believe her because I don't think people are so crazy that they will make up stories like that."

Not so long ago, when Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel was active on Twitter, she had made a revelation about Mahesh Bhatt and said, "Dear Soni ji (Soni Razdan), Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house... please note that he doesn't own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office."

She further added, "But later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn't allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night.... and she was just 19years old."

Apart from Rangoli, Kangana Ranaut's team had also claimed that Mahesh Bhatt had hurled a sandal at the Queen actress and treated her badly.