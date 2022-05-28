Lata Mangeshkar Had Interest In Photography! Watch Sonu Nigam Share About Lata Ji's Love For Capturing Pics

An artist in a true sense, 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar was a legendary personality who had ruled the singing industry with her magical voice, and 'Naam Reh Jaayega' has come as a perfect treat to millions of her fans to get to know about her life.

Apart from singing, Lata Ji had some other interests too that talked a lot about her creative personality. While the audience had mostly seen her singing, not many know Lata Ji was an ace photographer and she use to carry her camera every time she used to travel.

While 'Naam Reh Jayegaa', has been seen bringing us some worth remembering moments from the life of Lata Ji, this time Sonu Nigam revealed her interest in photography. He said, "Lataji used to love clicking photos. Whenever she had time she used to go for jungle safaris and used to click a lot of photos. In fact, she had a huge collection of photos, and very soon we will be expecting a book launch of her photographic collection."

With Star Plus' 8 episode series 'Naam Reh Jaayega', more than 20 of the biggest Indian artists including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar! The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh. Each episode airs on star plus at 7 pm, every Sunday.