sonu-sood-sends-job-letter-to-software-engineer-who-was-forced-to-sell-vegetables-post-being-fired

Actor Sonu Sood has turned into a messiah for many. From helping citizens stuck in different states due to the lockdown in getting back to their native places, to helping a software engineer in getting a job, Sonu Sood is doing everything that a real hero does. Sonu's recent gesture for a netizen has won millions of hearts yet again!

A user shared a post on Twitter and wrote, "Dear @SonuSood sir, She's Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She's selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in anyways. Hope you'll revert sir."

Sood was quick to revert and tweeted, "My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar."

For the unversed, earlier this month, Sonu Sood introduced a new initiative named Pravasi Rojgar, which will help the migrant workers find job.

Needless to mention, netizens are in awe of Sonu Sood's selfless work towards the migrant workers, as well as the general citizens, who are in trouble.

Sonu Sood Gives Epic Reply To Fan Who Asked The Actor To Reunite Him With Girlfriend In Bihar! helps

A user applauded Sood's initiative and wrote, "Thanks a lot sir for your visionary thought process & kind heart towards her. You are a mentor figure and an inspiration to Youth Flag of India. All the best for your productive initiative #SonuSoodRealHero @PravasiRojgar Thanks Sakshi TV @SakshiHDTV for featuring inspiring Sharada's story."

"Time to add philanthropy to your bio too sir. The work you're doing is beyond imagination. Not every superhero wear capes. Some dress as common people and serve the nation. Mad respect," wrote another user, who was touched by Sood's kind gesture.