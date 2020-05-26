Sonu Sood Gives Epic Reply To Fan Who Asked The Actor To Reunite Him With Girlfriend In Bihar!

Amid the nationwide lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood has been winning hearts by helping migrant labourers travel back to their home states from Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user asked the Simmba actor to help him reunite with his girlfriend in Bihar. The tweet read, "Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai. (Brother, help me get to my girlfriend, she's in Bihar)."

To this, the actor humorously replied, "Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (Try to stay apart for a few days bro, it'll be the acid test for your relationship)."

Before this, a fan had asked Sonu to help him procure some liquor during the COVID-19 lockdown. The tweet read, "Sonu bhai main apne ghar me fasa hua hu. Mujhe theke tak pahucha do (Brother, I am stuck at my home, please help me reach a liquor shop)."

"Bhai main theke se ghar tak to pahucha sakta hu, zarurat pade to bol dena (Brother, I can help you reach home from a liquor shop, if you need help do tell me)," read Sonu's epic reply, which left the netizens in splits.

Previously while speaking with Hindustan Times, Sonu had opened up about his efforts, and was quoted as saying, "It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all."

Recently, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was all praise for Sonu Sood. Lauding Sonu's noble gesture, the Singham actor tweeted, "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu."

Even Union minister Smriti Irani praised Sonu for helping migrant workers return home amid the lockdown and wrote on her Twitter page, "I've had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood and celebrated your rise as an actor; but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need."

