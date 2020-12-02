Sunny Deol Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says He's Asymptomatic And Feeling Well

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was shared by the Himachal Pradesh health secretary on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the actor also took to his Twitter account sharing details of the process and his health.

Sunny wrote, "I got myself tested for coronavirus and the result has come back positive. I am in isolation and feeling well. I request that all those who came in contact with me recently should isolate themselves and get tested."

According to reports, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi revealed that Deol had been staying in Kullu district for some days as he had been advised to recuperate after having gone through a shoulder surgery in Mumbai. Sunny was staying at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

The health secretary told PTI that the actor and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

On the work front, earlier this week, Sunny announced his first-ever collaboration with his son, actor Karan Deol for the sequel of Apne. The film will also feature his father, veteran actor Dharmendra and actor-brother Bobby Deol. Apne also stars the trio, which was a sports drama that featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim the lost respect in his career through his sons.

Apne 2 will also be helmed by Anil Sharma and will be produced by Deepak Mukut. The film goes on floor in March 2021, and the makers are aiming for a Diwali 2021 theatrical release.

Three Generations Of Deols In Apne 2: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol And Karan Deol Team Up For The Sequel

Sunny Deol Birthday Special: Rare Childhood Photos Of The Action Star That Will Make You Smile!