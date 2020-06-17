Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Angry Netizens Unfollow A Section Of B-Town Celebs On Social Media

While Kangana Ranaut Gains Followers, Karan Johar Loses Fans On Social Media

As per a Hindustan Times report, Kangana Ranaut saw an increase in Instagram followers ( from about 2 million to 3.2 million and counting) between Monday night and Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Instagram page registered a rapid drop (from 11 million to 10.9 million, which happened within 20 mins on Tuesday afternoon).

Karan Johar's Loss Is Kangana Ranaut's Gain

Thunlai Brahma, a Delhi University student told Hindustan Times, "Kangana has always spoken for what's right. In fact she was among the first ones to come to Koffee with Karan chat show, and speak up on nepotism as an important issue in the industry. Recently, she made a video addressing the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput and the problems that outsiders face in the film fraternity. This has been an eye opener for me. So I started following Kangana's social media handles. I would like to see talent on my timeline rather than a relative of a famous Khan or Kapoor. I relate with this because I know what it feels like to come from a small town to a metro and compete to prove your worth even when you're more qualified than some of the urbanites."

The Online Popularity Of Some Celebrities Take A Hit Post Sushant's Demise

"I unfollowed Karan Johar on Instagram and across all social media portals. I cannot support celebrities who value personal relationships over talent when it comes to giving work in the industry. Why should I pay for a movie that has star kids when I can instead pay for a movie that I will enjoy seeing because of its story and acting? Gone are the days when people would just pay to see a glamorous star cast. We want to see good movies and if this point has to be driven across through social media, through unfollowing certain film personalities then that's what we are going to do," said Santi Sankar, a Gurugram-based entrepreneur to the leading tabloid.

Many People Have Also Started Online Petitions Requesting Others To Boycott Films Of Popular Clans In Bollywood

Soumyaa Shrivastva, a banker told Hindustan Times, "I have signed an online petition requesting for a ban on movies of Karan Johar and the star kids of the Khans. Enough is enough. Bihar has lost Sushant because of the impact of nepotism which has created a divide among star kids and the outsiders. Even though Sushant was more talented, he wasn't offered one film after the other. Reports of him going through tough times financially, and of not having enough work are doing the rounds, and are not completely baseless. This is unacceptable! He had taken to twitter asking public to watch his movies because he doesn't have a godfather in the industry; we can't overlook that. This is unbelievable; I'm shaken by his extreme step!"

The Award Shows Are Also Being Questioned By People

Piyush Dixit, a Bengaluru-based psychologist was quoted as saying by the leading daily, "I had stopped watching award shows the day I got to know that they are completely rigged. But now, it's time to make our voices heard. If you cannot value our voices and opinions, you do not have our support at the theatres. I've unfollowed Alia Bhatt and other star kids and followed newcomers who have talent to make it big in the industry."