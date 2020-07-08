Veteran Actor- Comedian Jagdeep Aka Sholay's 'Soorma Bhopali' Passes Away At 81

Veteran actor Jagdeep, best known for his comic roles in films like Sholay, Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna, passed away due to age-related problems at the age of 81 on Wednesday (July 7, 2020) in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, daughter and sons - actors Jaaved and Naved Jaaferi.

Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, he was popularly known as Jagdeep, his stage name. Jagdeep started his film career as a child artist extra in B. R. Chopra's Afsana, worked as a child artist in films like Ab Dilli Door Nahin, K. A. Abbas's Munna, Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin and AVM's Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke.

After playing the leading man in films like Bhabhi, Barkha and Bindiya, Jagdeep established himself as a comedian with Shammi Kapoor's Brahmachari. He gained popularity by playing 'Soorma Bhopali' in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. In 1988, Jagdeep also directed the film Soorma Bhopali based on his character from Sholay.

According to reports, Jagdeep's last rites will be performed tomorrow at Mustafa Bazaar in Mazgaon, Mumbai.