Vikram Bhatt Feels Controversies Surrounding Bollywood Won’t Stop Audiences From Watching Films

Many controversies have rocked the Hindi film industry post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Many feel that the industry has been unnecessarily dragged down by incessant name calling and finger pointing.

On the question of whether the controversies rocking the industry will have an impact on movie goers, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt says no. He believes that the issues will not last in audience's memory for too long.

"Nothing has happened that would stay in the audience memory for so long. It's not like suddenly anti-nationals have been found in the film industry. To say that the audience's faith has been shaken up (is not right). That would have been shaken up if bad films were coming in and people didn't have to buy tickets anyhow," said Vikram, speaking to Hindustan Times.

He also pointed that the industry has been marred with so many scandals in the past, which have been followed for gossip and rumour, but that hasn't stopped audience from watching films. "So, I think this whole phase is going to be forgotten sooner than they think," he said.

Vikram hopes that the focus of news media shifts to more important matters such as the pandemic. "As someone who's interested in news for that matter, I hope Covid - which is the most important right now - finds more space on news channels rather than to what's going on. Now, these channels are finding themselves over the spotlight of TRP issue," he said.

He went on to call the situation a 'theatre of ridiculous' and noted how the entertainment industry, whose job is to entertain, has become a strange source of entertainment in the Covid era.

